New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Greta J. (Gade) Radley


1927 - 2019
Greta J. (Gade) Radley Obituary
Greta J. (Gade) Radley passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's surrounded by her family. Greta Radley was born in Albany in 1927, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth "Betty" Gade. She was raised on the Gade Farm in Altamont and graduated from Milne High School. She attended Cornell University until she fell in love with and married the love of her life, Ernest F. "Red" Radley in 1947. She enjoyed 50 wonderful years with Red before his death in 1997. Upon moving to Delaware County in 1961, she worked alongside her husband operating a family dairy for 25 years. In 1986, Greta and Red retired from the dairy business and returned to the Altamont/Guilderland area. In later years, Kingsway Village in Schenectady became her home. Greta was an avid reader, card player, music lover and exceptional pie baker. Throughout Greta's life her family, friends and neighbors were recipients of her constant caring, compassion and kindness. She is survived by her four daughters, Sharon Shear (Mark); Bonnie Radley; Martha Kemp (Walter); Karen Radley; her grandchildren, Sayra Craft and Andrew Kemp; her sister, Nancy Hollomon. Besides her husband, Greta was predeceased by her brother "Jack" Gade and her son-in-law, John M. Eberhard. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Brendan Ashley, Nathan (Melissa) Kemp, Jared Kemp, Jordon (Alexis) Kemp, Nichole (Tom) Hurbanek, Coby Shear, Lucas (Jen) Shear, several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins, great-grandchildren, grand nieces and nephews, and many good friends old and new. Services will be held Friday, November 22 at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, November 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or Dolly Parton's Imagination Library at imaginationlibrary.com Share condolences and memories with the family at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
