Guy C. Mitchell
Guy C. Mitchell, 61, of Charlton and Malta, graduate of Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School class of 1977, and Soul Extraordinaire. On Sunday, October 25, 2020 we lost a giant of a man. Heaven's great gain is our great loss. He was loved greatly because he loved greatly. Friend, father, soulmate, patient teacher, trainer, helper, guide, adventurer, athlete, and comedienne. Nurturer of people, land and machines. Great neighbor, great citizen, great soul. He never neglected an opportunity to aid another. Those whose lives have been touched by his know this deeply in their souls and that is why his being abruptly snatched away is so traumatic to us. He was predeceased by his father Douglas Mitchell. Guy is survived by his wife Meg, children Rachel Mitchell Halleran (Connor) and Jesse Mitchell; grandchildren Cameron and Avery; mother Dorothy Mitchell; and brother Christopher Mitchell. If you were touched by his life please join us on Friday, October 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, we would be blessed if you would bring a note of how he touched your life. With Covid restrictions our time together may be brief. Social distancing and facemasks are required. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 28, 2020.
