It is with profound sadness that the family of H. Richard (Dick) Trawick, announces his passing after a short illness on May 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving, devoted family. Dick was 69. Born in Schenectady, NY to Haywood and Helen (Kanetzky) Trawick, he was predeceased by his sisters Carol Moister, Mary Corp, and Nancy Trawick. He is survived by his sister Emily Maynard (Donn); his wife Sandra (Curtis) Trawick of 47 years; daughter Erin Trawick Scott (Benjamin); daughter Patricia Lindemann (Daniel); and son Daniel Trawick (Chevell). He had 4 grandchildren: Nicholas, Michael and Leah Lindemann and Grayson Scott. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jeanne Okpu (Bana), and his five brothers-in-law: Jim Curtis (Kathy), Mike Curtis (Kathleen), Jeff Curtis (Tammy), Scott Curtis, and Todd Curtis (Tammy Jo), as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his best canine friend, Buddy. Dick was a United States veteran, found passion in working with those with disabilities, a lover of nature, a NY State sports fanatic and most importantly, a family man. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be truly missed. Dick was the life of the party and could light up a room with his infectious laugh. His family will be having a memorial celebration of his life to honor him at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region, 433 Main Street, 4th Floor, Schenectady, NY 12305 or online at asgcr.org. For his full obituary or to leave condolences please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 25 to May 26, 2020.