Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Hallie's life story with friends and family

Share Hallie's life story with friends and family

Hallie Solomon, 77, Aurora; Wife of Harvey Solomon; Mother of Shana (Eugene Bernard) Solomon and Amy (Matthew Bass) Solomon; Grandmother of Reyna and Daniel Bernard and Adam Bass; Services took place at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Aurora, Colorado.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store