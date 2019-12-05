|
Harold A. Gauper, Jr., aged 98, died at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY on December 1, 2019. He was born in Fargo, ND, the son of Harold and Julia (Norman) Gauper. He married Margaret Fyfe in 1945, and together they made their home in Scotia. Hal graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked for General Electric in Schenectady for 42 years. His work was focused in the area of Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) specializing in the development of measurement methods, prediction and control of electromagnetic interference (EMI). Hal was proud to be a Charter Member of the Federal Electromagnetic Radiation Management Advisory Council (ERMAC) which advised on RF biohazard matters. During his career he had consulted on the Manhattan Project, the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) for the Apollo Project and the Ground Fault Interrupter (GFI) to name a few. Hal and Peggy retired to Ormond Beach. FL. He continued to be active with the GE Elfun Society, the IEEE, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for many years. He became very interested in genealogy, driving around the country doing research and spending time with many cousins and other relatives, often dropping by on very short notice! Hal was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy; sisters, Doris May Gauper and Helen Gustafson; and brother, Glen Gauper. He is survived by daughters, Lesley (Bill) Gauper Shimer, and Laurie (Marta) Gauper; cousins, nieces and nephews. Hal had a great memory, an analytical mind that was active right up to the end, a quick wit and a gentle heart. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to miSci-Museum of Innovation and Science, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady, NY 12308. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019