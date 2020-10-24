Harold "Hal" Bruhns, 64, of Duanesburg, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Hal was born in Niskayuna, the son of the late Harold and Irene Leguire Bruhns. He served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1975. Hal attended HVCC and earned several degrees including a degree in HVAC. He was employed for several years at RPI and later worked for many years at the Albany Nanotech Complex as a Technical supervisor. Hal is survived by his son, Hal W. Bruhns of CT; daughter, Victoria Bruhns of Duanesburg; three sisters, Michele (Mike) Caprara of Rotterdam, Kimberly Bruhns of Cobleskill and Janice (Brion) Graziano of Albany; his fiancé, Barbara Ward of Delanson; two step children, Jeffrey and Samantha Ward and was a devoted "Pampa" to Aiden, Grace and Bennett Cotto. Funeral services will be private. To share a memory or send a condolence to Hal's family, please go to whitevanburenfh.com
