Harold E. Cath 83 of Galway, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on June 17, 2020 after a long illness. Born on November 30, 1936 in Scotia, NY, he was the son of late Harold Cath and Myrtle Marsette Cath. He is survived by his wife Gladys Visscher Cath, son Douglas E. Cath (Edwina); daughter Lynn D. Cath; granddaughters Louise White (Herb); Jennifer Cath; great granddaughters Rosalie White; Katelyn White; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his step children Sheri Lamb, Joseph Crandall Jr and step grandson Russell McDonald. He leaves behind his beloved dog and best friend Meko, He was predeceased by his late wife Helen Albert Cath, daughter Debra L. McCleary, brother Walter Cath and sister Margaret Buchanan. Harold retired in 1995 after 31 years in the Carpenters Union local 291. He was proud of the two homes he built in Scotia. He was an active participant in the Edinburgh United Methodist church and grounds keeping at the West Glennville Cemetery. He loved his home in Ocala Florida where he spent his winters for 19 years. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends and his willingness to help anyone build or fix anything. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle hunting, fishing, boating, dancing to country and western music and he faithfully attended the stock car races at Albany Saratoga and Fonda Speedways. Harold's wishes were to have no public services. The family would like to thank the OTHG motorcycle club and the members of Community Hospice. A donation in Harold's memory can be made to Saratoga Community Hospice 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.



