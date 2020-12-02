Harold M. Gilbert, DDS, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2020. Harold was born in New York City on December 24, 1927 to the late Dr. Joseph and Margaret (Peggy) Moss. He graduated from Saratoga High School and attended Siena College and graduated from New York University with a dental degree. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was commander of the Dental Unit. His dental practice was in Schenectady, he was devoted to his patients. Harold is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth Gilbert and his children, Cathy (Issie) Shait, Dr. Lori Gilbert, Brent (Debbie) Gilbert and Todd (Kristen) Gilbert, his grandchildren, Matthew and Rebecca Shait, Anga, Thomas, Isabella and Matthew Gilbert. He was a former president of the Schenectady Dental Society and headed the group professionals and public relations for the New York State Dental Society. He was also a past president of the Niskayuna Kiwanis Club. He volunteered for the Boys Club and the Bridge Center. He enjoyed getting his pilot license and his years of flying with the Conair Club. His other hobby was sailing at the Saratoga Sailing Club. He also enjoyed skiing. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private memorial reception will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.