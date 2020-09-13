Harold (HOC) O'Connor, 89 ½ years old, previously from Broadalbin NY, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born in East Orange, NJ on January 11, 1931 to Peter and Grace O'Connor. He was of the Lutheran faith and served as a private in the US Army. Harold was the manager of magnetics design for ESPEY Electronics for 40 years and was highly regarded in his field. He was a well renowned Electronics Engineer and in later life, acted as a consultant for numerous projects. He was published, having written numerous scientific papers and held several patents. He was an artist and painter and enjoyed spending time in his younger years camping, boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, traveling, singing, dancing and continued to his last loving to watch musicals and listening to all kinds of music. He was predeceased by his first wife Marie L. O'Connor, his second wife Audrey, grandson James Daniel, niece Kathleen G., son-in-law Robert Noeltner and this year by his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Marie, and Grand Kitty Potatoe. Harold is survived by his children Bonnie Noeltner, Russell O'Connor (Dawn), Scott O'Connor (Greta), Colleen O. Smith (Jim), Wanda Thornton (Matt), Gail George, and Patti Forshey (John); his grandchildren Cassandra, Candice, Erin, Bobbi Jo, Bryan, Shawn, Michael, Miranda, Terence, Ryan, Kerry, Toni Marie, Melissa and Rieley; his great grandchildren Adam, Kacey, Max, Lizzie, Maddie, Ellie, Evan O., Evan H., Nathaniel, Sammy, Faith, Gabriel, Kelly and Christopher, his nieces Kathy and Janine, Colleen G., and nephews Fred Neigel and Kevin O'Connor. Memorial services will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Harold may be made to the Greenfield Center Fire Co., PO Box 57, Greenfield Center, NY 12833 Online condolences' may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
