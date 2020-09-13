1/
Harold (HOC) O'Connor
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold (HOC) O'Connor, 89 ½ years old, previously from Broadalbin NY, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born in East Orange, NJ on January 11, 1931 to Peter and Grace O'Connor. He was of the Lutheran faith and served as a private in the US Army. Harold was the manager of magnetics design for ESPEY Electronics for 40 years and was highly regarded in his field. He was a well renowned Electronics Engineer and in later life, acted as a consultant for numerous projects. He was published, having written numerous scientific papers and held several patents. He was an artist and painter and enjoyed spending time in his younger years camping, boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, traveling, singing, dancing and continued to his last loving to watch musicals and listening to all kinds of music. He was predeceased by his first wife Marie L. O'Connor, his second wife Audrey, grandson James Daniel, niece Kathleen G., son-in-law Robert Noeltner and this year by his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Marie, and Grand Kitty Potatoe. Harold is survived by his children Bonnie Noeltner, Russell O'Connor (Dawn), Scott O'Connor (Greta), Colleen O. Smith (Jim), Wanda Thornton (Matt), Gail George, and Patti Forshey (John); his grandchildren Cassandra, Candice, Erin, Bobbi Jo, Bryan, Shawn, Michael, Miranda, Terence, Ryan, Kerry, Toni Marie, Melissa and Rieley; his great grandchildren Adam, Kacey, Max, Lizzie, Maddie, Ellie, Evan O., Evan H., Nathaniel, Sammy, Faith, Gabriel, Kelly and Christopher, his nieces Kathy and Janine, Colleen G., and nephews Fred Neigel and Kevin O'Connor. Memorial services will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Harold may be made to the Greenfield Center Fire Co., PO Box 57, Greenfield Center, NY 12833 Online condolences' may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armer Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved