Harold O. Bliss, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on May 7, 1953, he was the son of Harry and Lucy Bliss. Harold was a longtime resident of AIM Services on Homestead Road. He was a hard worker and enjoyed doing community service projects with his Saratoga Bridges family. He loved flying in airplanes, campfires, and spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Lucy, and his brother-in-law, Carl Palmer. Harold is survived by his niece, Dawn Brady (Don) of Argyle; siblings, Anna Mae Clark (Ken), Margaret Palmer and George Bliss (Gayle) all of Ballston Spa; his beloved Homestead family; girlfriend, Nancy; special friend, Darlene Olmert; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to noon at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A graveside service will follow at Sweetman Cemetery, Sweetman Road, Charlton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AIM Services, 4227 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com, Published in The Daily Gazette on June 2, 2019