Harold R. Hall Sr.
1947 - 2020
TOWN OF HALFMOON - Harold R. Hall, Sr., 73, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born in Niskayuna on April 11, 1947 the eldest child of Harold S. and Kathleen Doty Hall. Harold graduated from Colonie High School and honorably served in the US Navy from 1966-1976. He was a certified master mechanic and owned and operated his own Auto Repair Shop, Harold's Service in Halfmoon, for many years. A "Brother" of the Jehovah Witnesses, Harold will be remembered as a strong, independent, honest and faithful man. Harold was predeceased by a son, Ronald Bellrose and a brother, Thomas G. "Bomber" Hall. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Linda Bessey Hall; loving children, Sherry (Mike) Fraking, Harold R. (Al) Hall, Jr., Tina (Stan) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Donna Bellrose and a step-son, Chad Wilhelmson; his devoted siblings, Eileen (Wendell) Williams, Colleen Ring, Michael Hall, Charles (Georgiana) Hall and Maureen (Richard) McCumber; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law from the Bessey family. A celebration via zoom will be held by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, Clifton Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. Please join the following Zoom Meeting; https://jworg.zoom.us/j/98425924807?pwd=ekNES0xrVEtPdUFPWXdYN1VlSzRrUT09 Interment will be in Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions for those who wish may be made in Harold's memory to World Wide Work of Jehovah Witnesses https://donate.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate or checks made payable to Mechanicville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 171 Route 236, Halfmoon, NY 12065; The ALS Association at www.als.org or Community Hospice at www.communityhospice.org


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
https://jworg.zoom.us/j/98425924807?pwd=ekNES0xrVEtPdUFPWXdYN1VlSzRrUT09
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
