Harold Wallimann, 94, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Bellvue and was the son of the late John and Elizabeth Wallimann. Harold proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy serving in the Pacific. Harold was predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine and brother, Frederick. He is survived by his children, David Wallimann and Kathy Brandle and Godchild, Nancy DeMidio. Harold's family wishes to thank all the staff at Ellis Hospital especially in the emergency room and on A5 for their excellent and compassionate care. Per Harold's request, services will be held privately. Those wishing to honor Harold's memory may make a memorial contribution to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019