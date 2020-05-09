Harold Wayne Moore
Harold (Hal) W. Moore died suddenly after a brief illness on May 7, 2020. He was 94. Husband, brother, father, grandfather, friend and much more. The loss of Hal is felt by many. Hal was born on a farm in Bedford, Indiana and grew up in Muncie, Indiana. After being honorably discharged as an Officer in the Navy, he attended the University of Kansas where he was an All-American Cross Country runner. He graduated from Drury College in Missouri where he met the love of his life, Jo Anne. He was later inducted into Drury College Sport Hall of Fame. He obtained his Masters of Science in Mathematics from the University of Missouri and taught high school near St Louis for four years. A man with a brilliant mind, he began his long career with General Electric as a pioneering computer scientist settling at last in the Schenectady, NY area in 1960. He was a longtime member and past Commodore of the Mayfield Yacht Club. He loved sailing, whether on the Great Sacandaga or in the Virgin Islands. He loved golfing in the summer, as well, and was so proud of his "hole in one" at the age of 90. He also loved camping, fishing, hiking and cross country skiing. He and Jo traveled all over the world after retirement - from the Galapagos to Greece. He enjoyed his daily walks until just prior to his death. He was always honest, hard-working and extremely generous. He is survived by his wife Jo Anne, daughter Patricia, son Steven and grandchildren Jillian, Hannah, Colton and Gabriel. He is also survived by his brother Carmen, and two sisters Margie and Sally and many nieces and nephews.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Dear Jo and family, Fred and I are so saddened to hear of your loss. Our time as neighbors on Mohegan Rd. was short but Hal was always such a pleasure to be with, a true gentleman. Our condolences and prayers are with you.
Frederick Clas
Friend
