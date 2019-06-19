|
|
Harriet Florence (Butler) Countermine, 78, of Schenectady, passed away June 14, 2019. Harriet was born in Delhi, NY on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late Frank and Hazel(Mosier) Butler. She was married August 28, 1959 in Princetown, NY to Dennis Countermine who predeceased her Feb. 23, 1997. Predeceased by a son, Rodney Countermine and her sister, Barbara Burdick. Harriet is survived by her children, James (Tracy) Butler of Sprakers, NY, Debbie (Ron) Forrest of Ballston Spa, NY, Victor (Donna) Countermine of Statford, NY and Stanley (Donna) Countermine of Inverness, FL; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Angel Jaquish, her granddaughter and caregiver, for the special care she gave her grandmother for the past 12 years. A calling hour will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., ( at McClellan St.), Schenectady. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave condolences for Harriet's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019