Harriet H. Mullen
Harriet H. Mullen passed away on August 12, 2020 at Van Rensselaer Manor, one day after celebrating her 93rd birthday. She was born in Syracuse, NY on August 11th, 1927 to the late Milton W. Hudson and Harriet L. (White) Hudson. Harriet grew up in Germantown, PA graduating from Germantown High School in 1944. In 1948 Harriet married Samuel J. Mullen and they raised their family in Glenside, PA. She worked as a secretary, most recently for Dr. Samuel Burden in Philadelphia, PA. Before he passed in 2001, Sam and Harriet were married for 53 years. Harriet is survived by her devoted children Sandra Wyatt, Marcia Losco, Richard Mullen, and Bethann Cook; her loving grandchildren Kristin Wyatt, Laura Wyatt, Michael Losco, Cody Mullen, Mark Mullen, Patrick Cook and Jennifer Cook and recently welcomed a great-grandson, Owen Cook. Along with her beloved parents and husband, Harriet was predeceased by her brother Richard Hudson. A Memorial Service and Interment will be on Tuesday, August 18 at 11 a.m. at Hatboro Cemetery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005 or the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Harriet's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hatboro Cemetery
AUG
18
Interment
11:00 AM
Hatboro Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
