Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz
1985 South Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
(216) 932-7900
For more information about
Harriet Gross
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
BERKOWITZ-KUMIN-BOOKATZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL
1985 S. Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
residence of Mark and Cindy Lipman
2426 Brian Dr.
Beachwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Sally Gross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harriet Sally Gross Obituary
Harriet Sally Gross (nee Florman), age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late George. Loving Daughter to Irving and Jeannette Florman (both deceased). Devoted mother to Rosalyn (Edward Rufer), Larry (Teresa) and Gary (DeAnna). Dear sister of David and Tina Florman. Loving Grandmother to Megan, Alex, Emily, Corey, Olivia and Lisa. Harriet lived a full life of more than sixty years in the Lyndhurst home her husband built, then chose to spend her last few years close to her daughter and many of her grandchildren in upper New York State. Harriet celebrated a long career with Sears & Roebuck at the Richmond Mall location and still communicated with many of her Sears' friends up until her death. Harriet's life outside of Sears was filled with her love of keeping score for her children's sport teams, art work, gardening, playing weekly Mahjong games, volunteering as part of her temple's sisterhood and let's not forget her cooking, especially her world's best chocolate marble and birthday cakes. Interment was at the Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Rd, Solon, OH 44139. The family will receive friends on April 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 7 Candiwood Ct., Clifton Park, NY 12065. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz
Download Now