Harriet Sally Gross (nee Florman), age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late George. Loving Daughter to Irving and Jeannette Florman (both deceased). Devoted mother to Rosalyn (Edward Rufer), Larry (Teresa) and Gary (DeAnna). Dear sister of David and Tina Florman. Loving Grandmother to Megan, Alex, Emily, Corey, Olivia and Lisa. Harriet lived a full life of more than sixty years in the Lyndhurst home her husband built, then chose to spend her last few years close to her daughter and many of her grandchildren in upper New York State. Harriet celebrated a long career with Sears & Roebuck at the Richmond Mall location and still communicated with many of her Sears' friends up until her death. Harriet's life outside of Sears was filled with her love of keeping score for her children's sport teams, art work, gardening, playing weekly Mahjong games, volunteering as part of her temple's sisterhood and let's not forget her cooking, especially her world's best chocolate marble and birthday cakes. Interment was at the Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Rd, Solon, OH 44139. The family will receive friends on April 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 7 Candiwood Ct., Clifton Park, NY 12065. Donations may be made to the .