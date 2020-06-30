Harriette Lynne Sacklow, age 76, of Niskayuna, died on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Born in Brooklyn. N.Y., she grew up in Westbury, N.Y. She was a graduate of S.U.N.Y. Albany. Harriette married Stewart Sacklow in 1967, and became a high school math teacher in the Guilderland Public School District. When her husband decided to open up his own business, she joined him at Wolkcas Communications Group, where she was a founder and chief operating officer. Harriette was President of the local chapter of American Women in Radio and Television. Later, she became a national board member of the North American Advertising Agency Network. Harriette regularly lectured on marketing and advertising at local colleges. She also served as an advisor to the area Ronald McDonald House and the local chapter of the March of Dimes. In 1998, Harriette received the Ad Club Distinguished Service Award for her professional contributions to the industry and her community outreach. Survivors include her son, Ian Sacklow (Cheryl); sisters, Janet Hiser (Michael) and Sandy Mandel. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Harriette was predeceased by her husband, Stewart; her brother-in-law, Harold; her sister-in-law, Dolores and her husband Nat; well as her parents, Mildred and Sidney Cooperman. The funeral will be a virtual funeral at the Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Road in Albany on Tuesday, June 30th at 11 a.m. Those who would like to remember Harriette in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, 180 Washington Avenue Ext. Albany, NY 12203, The Sacklow Scholarship Fund, c/o Congregation Ohav Shalom , 113 New Krumkill Road, Albany, NY 12208 or The Independent Benevolent Society of Albany, 26 Fuller Road Albany, New York 12203. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 30, 2020.