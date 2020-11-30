Harris Gibault, 102, longtime resident of Stillwater, passed away on November 28th at Albany Medical Center, as a result of a recent short illness. He was born on January 16, 1918 in Ontario, Canada, son of the late Moise and Regina Gibeault and husband of 55 years to the late Olive Barber Gibault. At the age of ten his family relocated to Vermont. Harris was a veteran of the Army Air Corps and served as a Staff Sergeant in World War II. He served overseas in the China Burma India Theater and participated in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign. Harris attended Pueblo Jr College Vocational School and worked as an auto mechanic for many years. Prior to retirement, he operated his own service station and auto repair in Mechanicville for 17 years. Harris was a resident of Stillwater for 69 years and for the past 14 months has resided at the Eddy Heritage House and Rehab Center in Troy. He participated in patient activities nearly every day during his recent stay. As a devoted parishioner of St Luke's on the Hill Episcopal Church in Mechanicville, he offered his time as the parish sexton and was a member of the church vestry for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 91 and a life member and past commander of the VFW Post 6328 in Mechanicville. Harris was an amazing gentleman who loved life and all its simplicity. He had a unique zest for living and will always remain an inspiration to his family and all who knew him. Survivors include his loving daughters and their husbands, Paulette Bolton and John II of Mechanicville and Patsy Burns and Thomas of Stillwater, four grandchildren, Shelley Albright(Richard) of Watervliet, John Bolton III(Erin)of Mechanicville, Donald Walbroehl(Jennifer) of Burnt Hills, Danielle Mewton of Schuylerville, 8 great-grandchildren, Richard, Nicholas and Madison Albright, Lydia and Cole Mewton and Jake, Aubrey and Katelyn Walbroehl. He is also survived by one brother, Bernard Gibeault of FL, several nieces and nephews and his long time and trusted friend Ottilie Quidgeon. In addition to his parents and wife Olive, Harris was predeceased by his son in law Donald Walbroehl and several brothers and sisters. Calling hours will be held Wednesday at St Luke's on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville New York 12118 from 11AM to Noon. A Funeral Mass at the church will begin at 12:30PM followed by private burial and military honors in Hudson View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory to St Luke's on the Hill Church, Malta / Stillwater EMS, 2449 US-9 Malta, NY 12020 or the Eddy Heritage House Activities Fund, 2920 Tibbits Ave, Troy, NY 12180 in memory of Harris Gibault. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
for directions and to leave condolences for the family.