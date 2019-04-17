Harris R. Gregory Jr., 94, of Scotia, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home. Harris was born November 23, 1924 to the late Harris R. Sr. and Helen L. (Johnson) Gregory. Harris was a lifetime resident to the Schenectady area. He worked as a retail distributor for Harris R. Gregory and Son in Schenectady, NY. He also served in the US Army in WWII. Gregory was a member of the First Reformed Church of Scotia, Past President of the Scotia Kiwanis Club, on the staff of the Schenectady YMCA, a member of the Beukendaal F&AM #915, and Scottish Rite Bodies of the Valley of Schenectady and the Cypress Temple Schrine. Harris was a very active member in the local communities. Harris is survived by his wife, Louise (Stryker) Gregory and two nieces. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., Scotia, NY. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Scotia, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary