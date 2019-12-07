|
Harrison Crane Bicknell, Jr., of Lexington, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Kendal. Born November 17, 1929 in Syracuse, NY, a son of the late Harrison Crane Bicknell, Sr. and Harriet Metcalf Bicknell. Harrison was a 1951 graduate of Cornell University and retired as an Electrical Engineer with General Electric. He attended Lexington Presbyterian Church and was very active with Habitat for Humanity. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Jane L. Bicknell; children, Elizabeth "Betsy" Bicknell, of Fairfax, VA, Harrison "Brud" Bicknell, III of Nokesville, VA, Catherine Crabtree of Lincoln, MA, David Bicknell of Glenville, NY, R. Bruce Bicknell of Fairfax, VA, and brother, Arthur James Bicknell of Ithaca, NY. No service are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to First Reformed Church of Scotia, 224 N. Ballston Ave, Scotia, NY 12302, Big Moose Community Chapel, 1544 Big Moose Rd, Eagle Bay, NY, 13331, or Lexington Presbyterian Church 120 S. Main St., Lexington, VA 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019