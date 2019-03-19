Harry (Red) Dingman III, age 74, a resident of Fox Hill Road, Edinburg, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 3, 1944, in Bridgeport, CT. The son of the late Harry Jr. and Maria Carlino Dingman. Red truly loved life and always sought the simple pleasures: being surrounded by his family, building and crafting in his garage, living at the Great Sacandaga Lake always with a cup of coffee by his side. Survivors include his wife; Barbara Robataille Dingman whom recently shared a momentous 52 year anniversary of marriage. Red is survived their four loving children Peggy Dingman Brundege, Harry Dingman IV, Joseph Dingman, and Sabra-Joi Dingman. In addition, Red leaves behind other caring family members including three sisters, Anne Brahler, Antoinette Stanley, and Deirdre Ann Dingman and granddaughter Tiffany Hendrickson Dingman. Family and friends are invited to share their memories with the family and pay their respects for Red on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Northville Funeral Home, 401 Bridge Street, Northville. A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing hours at 6 p.m. Burial will be held in the spring in Batchellerville Cemetery, Edinburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northville Funeral Home, 401 Bridge Street, Northville, NY 12134, to help offset the funeral expenses. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.northvillefuneralservice.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary