Harry J. Monaco
1935 - 2020
Harry J. Monaco 85, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born in Ballston Spa, NY on July 23, 1935 to Pasquale and Antoinette Monaco. He served in the US Army. Harry worked at International Paper in Corinth. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Angela Monaco, son Father Harry Monaco, brothers Albert, Louis, and Bernard Monaco, sisters Josephine Dufort, Kathryn D'Ambro, Theresa Monaco, Jenny Odorizzi and Sophie Wolfersheim. Harry is survived by his children Patricia Gonzales (Hector) and Vincent Monaco (Nancy); grandchildren Stephanie Monaco (Sean), Dominic Monaco, Vincent Gonzales (Brianna), and Amelia Gonzales; great grandchildren Jameson, Marley and Elle; brothers Anthony Monaco, James Monaco, Joseph Monaco, Pasquale Monaco, Olivio Monaco and Donald Monaco; and many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am Thursday, August 6 at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in Ballston Spa Cemetery. Social distancing and facemasks are required per CDC guidelines. Memorial contributions in memory of Harry may be made to St. Mary's Church. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
