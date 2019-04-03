Harry R. Crandall passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home following a long illness. He was 84. Born in Stillwater on June 5, 1934, son of the late Earl and Dorothea (Townsend) Crandall. He is married to Ellie (Ingraham) Crandall for 63 years. Harry is a lifelong resident of Stillwater. Harry served in the US Army as a medic. He worked for 38 years at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany. A proud member of the Stillwater Christian Fellowship, Harry loved the Lord and his family. He authored two books, "The Wooden Bowl" as well as it's sequel. Harry was an avid marksman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping at Cranberry Lake in the Adirondacks and was a member of the Stillwater Rod and Gun Club. He was a talented woodworker and furniture maker. Harry will be remembered for his strong work ethic and honesty. Survivors in addition to his wife, Ellie include their children, Susan (Joseph) Fitzpatrick of Malta and Rev. Michael (Karen) Crandall of Valley Falls; adoring grandchildren Benjamin Crandall, Catherine Ebneter and Shane Fitzpatrick; great-grandchildren, Luke and Jessica Crandall. Harry was predeceased by his siblings, Earl, George and Lillian. Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue, Mechanicville. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. by Rev. Michael Crandall, pastor of Stillwater Christian Fellowship. Burial will be in the family plot in Stillwater Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Stillwater Christian Fellowship Building Fund, 6 Dorchester Drive, Stillwater, NY 12170 in loving memory of Harry Crandall. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary