Harry W. Scott, 73, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born in Schenectady, NY on August 3, 1947 to Everett and Eleanor Scott. Harry was a 1965 graduate of Galway Central High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College. He was a Tool and Dye Maker for many years retiring in 2020. Harry was a dedicated family man and active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ballston Spa where he sang bass in the church choir. He was predeceased by his parents, Everett and Eleanor. Harry is survived by his loving wife Joyce; daughters Brenda Scoates (Steve) and Elizabeth Mangino (Peter); sons David Sehl and Donny Sehl (Roseanny); beloved grandson Alexander; siblings Evelyn Provell (Larry), Susan Leger (Lenny), Richard Scott, Roger Scott (Marilyn), Pricilla Barry (Dave), David Scott (Mary Ellen); brother in laws Jim Armstrong, Wayne Armstrong (Mary); sister in law Janice Armstrong; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 31 at Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany. Social distancing and facemasks will be required per CDC guidelines. Memorial contributions in memory of Harry may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 22 West High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.