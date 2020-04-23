|
Harvey William Hunt, Jr., 38, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Harvey was born in Schenectady, the son of Diana (Michael Grandy, Sr.) Hunt and the late Harvey W. Hunt, Sr. His family moved to Florida in 1989 and resided there for 28 years before returning to NY. Harvey worked as a painter and a contractor for many years and he also worked in the food service industry as well. Harvey loved cooking and was an excellent cook. He was a very loving person and joked around all the time. He was also a Dallas Cowboy fan, he loved to watch football on Sundays. He also loved spending time with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all that he loved. In addition to his father he was predeceased by his daughter, Litsy Tattiana Hunt. Harvey is survived by his daughter, Lia Hunt, his mother, Diana (Michael Grandy, Sr.) Hunt, his siblings, Tanya Hunt, Shaun (Casandra) Hunt, Crystal (Mitch Marin) Hunt and Tabatha (Pete Garcia) Hunt, his stepbrothers Michael (Amanda) Grandy, Jr. and Joseph Grandy. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of Harvey's life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020