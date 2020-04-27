Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Napier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey S. Napier


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey S. Napier Obituary
Harvey S. Napier, 75, passed away Friday April 24, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Born June 20, 1944, Harvey "Skip" Napier was predeceased by his parents Harvey W. and Margaret (Vargo) Napier, his brother William "Bill" Napier and his niece and Goddaughter Cathy Pump. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years Rosemary (Spiridigloizzi), his beloved children Jennifer Napier Valvo (Michael), Victoria Napier, Brian Napier (Christina) and his cherished grandchildren Nicholas & Marissa Valvo and Adam & Hailey Napier. Harvey was a graduate of Bishop Gibbons High School and The Sage Colleges. He served aboard the USS Rigel in the United States Navy. He was awarded multiple medals for his service at the American Intervention in San Domingo and served during the Vietnam Era. Harvey was a member of VFW Post 1895. Aside from his children and grandchildren, he was most proud of his service to his country and honorably displayed the American and Naval flags at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center for their compassionate care during this incredibly difficult time. Memorial contributions can be made in Harvey's name to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -