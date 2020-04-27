|
|
Harvey S. Napier, 75, passed away Friday April 24, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Born June 20, 1944, Harvey "Skip" Napier was predeceased by his parents Harvey W. and Margaret (Vargo) Napier, his brother William "Bill" Napier and his niece and Goddaughter Cathy Pump. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years Rosemary (Spiridigloizzi), his beloved children Jennifer Napier Valvo (Michael), Victoria Napier, Brian Napier (Christina) and his cherished grandchildren Nicholas & Marissa Valvo and Adam & Hailey Napier. Harvey was a graduate of Bishop Gibbons High School and The Sage Colleges. He served aboard the USS Rigel in the United States Navy. He was awarded multiple medals for his service at the American Intervention in San Domingo and served during the Vietnam Era. Harvey was a member of VFW Post 1895. Aside from his children and grandchildren, he was most proud of his service to his country and honorably displayed the American and Naval flags at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center for their compassionate care during this incredibly difficult time. Memorial contributions can be made in Harvey's name to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020