Hazel Marie Witecki passed away on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at her home of 69 years in Niskayuna. She was 98. Hazel was born in Albany, NY to her parents, the late William and Minnie (Spicer) Woods. Hazel had a 34-year career with Schenectady International, formerly Schenectady Chemical; and for the last 12 of those years she served as personal assistant to the president of the company. Hazel loved gardening, specifically tending to her rose and perennial gardens. She also enjoyed baking and travelling. Her trips included several European vacations as well as her time at Cape Cod, Maine, the Carolinas and Hawaii – she loved the ocean. Hazel was a woman of her word. When she said she was going to do something, she took care of business: You could count on it. Whether the moment required a simple task or a Herculean effort, she was always up to it. In those moments, when the hour of need reached its crescendo, Hazel defined herself, with distinction. Hazel is survived by her children, Glenn J. Witecki and Mark D. Witecki (David G. Duerr), her grandson, Henry J. Witecki (Emily) and her great grandson, Ocean F. Witecki. She also leaves behind her sister, Dorothy Mallory of Bennington, Vermont. Besides her parents, Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Henry J. Witecki, brother, William Woods and sister, Lillian Woods. Funeral services for Hazel will be private. Interment will take place at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Rotterdam. To share a memory or condolence for Hazel's family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.