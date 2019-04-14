The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Hazel Zents, 90, of Charlton passed peacefully on April 11, 2019. Born in Brunswick, OH; she was the daughter of the late Royal and Nettie (Case) Keller. In 1946, she proudly graduated as Valedictorian from Brunswick High School. In 1950, she moved to Charlton where she raised her two children. For 30 years, she worked for General Electric as a Secretary. After she retired, Hazel purchased an RV and joined a recreational group called "Loners on Wheels". She traveled across the country and throughout the northeast with her friends and lovable dog. She had a love for cross country skiing, dancing and enjoyed listening to Michael Buble. She was predeceased by her loving sister, Dorothy Feagan. Survivors include her beloved children, Dr. James H. (Amalia) Zents of New Ulm, MN and Joan A. Zents of Malta, NY; cherished grandchildren, Emma Jude Vertetis Zents (John Craigie) and Eliza Jane Vertetis Zents; nephews, John Lawrence and Leslie Feagan, as well as niece, Christine (Randy) Smith. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd,, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Charlton Freehold Presbyterian Church, 768 Charlton Road Charlton, NY 12019. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
