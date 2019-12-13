|
Helen A. Varriale, after 105 glorious years on earth, has entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Helen was born in Schenectady the daughter of the late Alfonso and Josephine Monzo Varriale. She worked as a housekeeper; a presser at Admiral Cleaners and retired from Ursula of Switzerland. She was an amazing woman, who worked hard; was devoted to her religion and had a special devotion to the Rosary. She was predeceased by her siblings, Patsy, Albert, Margaret, Mary Pallante, Jennie Gresham, Yolanda Cascini and Eleanor Matevia. She is survived by her brother, John (Dolores) Varriale; nieces and caregivers, Phyllis A. Frederick and Helene Kirkham; as well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Chapel at the Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave, Ext., Albany, with her nephew and great-nephew, Pentecostal Ministers Richard Varriale, Sr. and Richard Varriale, Jr., officiating.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019