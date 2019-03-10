Home

Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Helen Biazak Obituary
Helen Biazak, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on January 10, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born to Florence and John Janiga in Schenectady, New York on November 21, 1918. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, John. Also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Benjamin. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School and worked several years for General Electric where she met her husband, John. She had a lifelong interest in natural foods, gardening and she enjoyed being a nurturing mother and homemaker. She is survived by her twin sons, daughter, grandson, great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest following mass at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church (formerly St. Helen's) at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, New York. She will be forever in our hearts. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
