Helen D. Blase, 96, passed away at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home on May 1, 2020. Born and raised in Scotia, Helen was the only child of the late Harvey and Jean Miller. Helen was a graduate of Scotia High School class of 1941 and Mildred Elley class of 1942. She worked for General Electric Company before leaving to raise her family. Helen was the beloved wife of Harold "Hal" Blase for 57 years. She was predeceased by Hal and their son, Kenton. Helen and Hal loved traveling and especially enjoyed seeing all the National Parks. She was a lifelong member of Scotia Reformed Church and a 50-year member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), serving as Regent two terms. She loved baking for her family, especially molasses cookies and her amazing apple pies. She was an avid reader, golfer; and will always be remembered for her commitment to faith, family and friends. Helen was a devoted mother to Sheryl (Graham) Bailey of Malta and Deborah Wurtzel of Las Vegas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jim (Melissa), Laurie, Peter, Aaron, Chris (Charelle), Daniel, Graham (Donna), Todd and eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Eric, Nicholas, Jackson, Maesie, Andrew, Alex and Spencer. A private burial will be held with a celebration of her life scheduled for a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Scotia Reformed Church or a Hospice of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store