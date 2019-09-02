|
She left us with a lifetime of cherished memories and a legacy of love...Helen DiFulvio, 87, formerly of Rotterdam entered into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Glendale Nursing Home in Glenville, N.Y. Born Helen Costanzo in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Corrado and Rose. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and went straight to work as a keypunch operator for General Electric. In 1953 she married the absolute love of her life Anthony DiFulvio. After working 15 years, she left G.E. to begin her life's journey as an accomplished homemaker and loving mother to her two adopted children. Helen could always be found offering a genuine smile to everyone she met. Arriving with her "Anthony" by her side, "Aunt Helen" could always be seen at family gatherings surrounded by her many nieces and nephews. Everyone was always drawn to her, receiving a welcomed greeting, words of kindness or just sharing a laugh. In a world consumed by sarcasm and cynicism, she was a beacon of genuine civility and endearing love. In dealing with any adversities she faced throughout her life, she accepted them with a calming presence, never complaining or exhibiting a shred of self pity. Even managing to summon a frail smile and an "I love you" to family in her final days. Always quick to offer you a hug, hold your hand or just sit with you sharing precious moments of life...forever memories for us. Every task she performed or words she spoke, no matter how simple, were performed with a gentle, caring nature. She truly lived a loving life of faith, family and friends. In addition to socializing with family and friends, Helen loved scrambling for garage sales with her sister Antoinette, having lunch with dear friends, taking evening drives with her husband, feeding the birds and mastering a good Word Search. Helen was predeceased by her brother Frank Costanzo, and her sisters Mary Collamer and Antoinette Riggi. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Anthony DiFulvio of Rotterdam; her son Michael (Debby) DiFulvio; grandsons Bobby and Billy DiFulvio; daughter Laurie Wilson; granddaughter Sierra Wilson; sister Theresa Ullman; sister-in-law Theresa Costanzo and so many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Helen's memory to the 4 Pine Plaza #405 Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or condolence please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019