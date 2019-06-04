Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Burford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen F. Burford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen F. Burford Obituary
Helen F. Burford, of Emmaus, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Helen was 81 years of age. She was the wife of the late Francis D. Burford. Survivors: daughter, Cheryl Donchez and her husband, Edward of Emmaus; grandchildren, S/Sgt. Sean Smith and his wife, Lauren, Danielle Smith, and Specialist, James Kelly, III and his fiancée, Kayley Joy Ciulla; and great-granddaughter, Cali Marie Smith. In accordance with Helen's wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmuas.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now