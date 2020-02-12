|
|
Helen F. Suraci, 91, of Rotterdam, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 with her loving family at her bedside. Helen was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Liberato and Antoinetta Viscusi Miele. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and worked at the former Mica Co. and Sealtest Dairy for several years before starting her family. Cooking was her passion! With her beloved recipes, no one ever went away hungry. She was the nucleus our family, her home the gathering place where fellowship and laughter was shared by all. In addition to her parents, Helen was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony, who died in 1992 and her siblings, Carmella Neikityk, Frank Miele, Connie Greco, Joseph Miele, Rose Masullo, Michael Miele and "baby" Rose. She is survived by her loving sons, James (Kathleen) Suraci of Doylestown, PA and Anthony Suraci Jr. of Guilderland; her sister, Angelina Masullo; five grandchildren, Christopher, Jason, Stephen, Daniel and Kristen; her great-grandson, Benjamin Suraci; her devoted caregiver, Maggie Monte and loving "Daughter-in-Law", Kathleen Pollack; as well as many nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Friday, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed at 10 am by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd. in Guilderland. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020