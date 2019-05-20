Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Helen I Zejewski, 84, formerly of Sunnyside Road, Scotia NY, passed away peacefully on Friday May 17 surrounded by her family. Born in Schenectady, NY she was the daughter of the late Veronica (Wiesczynski) Wilary, and John Wilary. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, worked for the Schenectady County Public Library for 43 years, and was a member of the former St. Mary's Church, and then St. Anthony's. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Stanley Zejewski; her brothers, John Wilary and Joseph Wilary; and her sisters, Frances Krawiecki and Regina Wilary. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Gerald) Green of Somerset, NJ, Christine (Michael) Parry of Gloversville, NY and Marie Zejewski of Baltimore, MD; sister, Clara Pajak; two grandchildren, David Parry of Boston, MA and Marie Parry of St. Albans, VT; one great-grandchild, Ava; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Delegge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, from the DeLegge Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church. Interment in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Pl., Schenectady, NY 12305. Or to Schenectady County Public Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 20, 2019
