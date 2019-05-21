Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Zejewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen I. Zejewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen I. Zejewski Obituary
Helen I Zejewski, 84, formerly of Sunnyside Road, Scotia, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17 surrounded by her family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 9:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church. Interment in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Pl., Schenectady, NY 12305. Or to Schenectady County Public Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now