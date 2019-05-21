|
|
Helen I Zejewski, 84, formerly of Sunnyside Road, Scotia, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17 surrounded by her family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 9:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church. Interment in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Pl., Schenectady, NY 12305. Or to Schenectady County Public Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 21, 2019