Helen J. DeRose, 80, Amst., passed away Mon.Sept. 7, 2020. 11:00 A.M.Mass at St. Stanislaus Church Amst. on Mon. Sept.14. Burial St. Stanislaus Cem, Amst. Donations to Church or St. Jude's Children's Research Found.Masks and social distancing observed.



