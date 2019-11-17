|
Beloved mother and wife, Helen J. Eidens, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Helen's kindness and strength during times of sorrow and joy will always be remembered and treasured. She was born in Hartfield, New York on March 1, 1926 to the late Frank and Jessie Jennings. Helen grew up helping her parents and sisters run the Lighthouse Point grocery store in Chautauqua, New York. She graduated from Chautauqua Central School and received her bachelor's degree from Albany State College. Helen married Clyde Eidens on August 28, 1948 at Herbert Memorial Community Church, Chautauqua Institute. She enjoyed a long career teaching shorthand and business math at Linton High School in Schenectady, New York. Helen and Clyde were members of the First Reformed Church in Scotia, New York and she was active with the United Way for Schenectady County, the Albany Ronald McDonald House, and volunteered at the Green Corners School in Glenville. Helen enjoyed spending winters in Ft. Myers, Florida and summers at the family camp at Galway Lake, New York. Helen was an avid reader and loved gardening and spending time with her family which includes seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, her parents, three sisters, a daughter, Susan Eidens-Doebler, and a son, Richard Eidens. She is survived by two sons; Michael (Kristin) Eidens of Scotia, NY, and Jerry (Ria) Eidens of New London, NC. A celebration of Helen's life will be held this summer at the Open Meadows Cemetery in North Harmony, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Susan Beth Eidens-Doebler Scholarship Fund, Scotia-Glenville Central Schools, 1 Tartan Way, Scotia, New York 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019