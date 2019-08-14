|
Helen Jean Van Deusen, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday afternoon, August 6, 2019. Born in Stamford, New York, on December 9,1924, to Thomas Dobson Dinnel, originally from Ayrshire, Scotland, and Ellen Frances Hoagland, an Oak Hill (Greene County) native, Helen spent most of her youth in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, but finished her secondary school years at Greenville Central High School in Greenville, NY. She graduated from Oneonta State Teachers College in 1945. In 1948, she married Henry Houge Van Deusen, whose family founded Van Deusen Dress Manufacturing Company in Cobleskill and whose sports car racing pursuits they enjoyed together for many years. Helen taught kindergarten at George D. Ryder Elementary of the Cobleskill Central School system for her entire 44-year teaching career. After retirement in 1990, she developed a literacy program for at-risk juveniles at the Summit Shock Facility and took great satisfaction in teaching many young men to read for the first time who had left their urban schools functionally illiterate, opening a new world of possibilities to them. As a committed teacher who believed that a child's first public educational experiences in pre-school and kindergarten were where educators could make the biggest difference in young lives, she was pleased to be instrumental in getting Head Start successfully off the ground in the Cobleskill School District when the program was first funded in 1965. She was also involved for many years in the Schoharie County division of the Fresh Air Fund. Her local activities included volunteering in the Topaz Unit of the Cobleskill Hospital Women's Auxiliary and the Schoharie County Arts Council. Her memberships over the years included the Cobleskill Golf Club, the Garden Club and St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Cobleskill, where for many years she was active on the Altar Guild. Pre-deceased by Henry, her husband of 44 years in 1992; she is survived by their two children, Peter H. Van Deusen, of Sharon Springs, NY, and Christine Van Deusen, of New York, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. Helen was the last remaining sibling of five - her brothers, Page T. Dinnel, of Sandy Spring, Maryland, and Thomas H. Dinnel of Summit, NY, and her sisters, Annella Dinnel Ingalls, of Greenville, NY, and Margaret Dinnel Fletcher of Chevy Chase, Maryland - all of whom pre-deceased her. A graveside burial service at the Cobleskill Rural Cemetery (Hillview Section) will take place on Friday, August 23, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Literacy Foundation (www.worldliteracyfoundation.org). The Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home is providing assistance to the Van Deusen family. Further information is available at www.guffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019