Helen K. Snyder died on September 27, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital where she was born 87 years earlier, on January 15, 1932, to the late James J. and Margaret Shaw Lynch. Helen graduated from Saratoga High School in 1949. On July 9, 1955 she married Harry Snyder, her high school boyfriend at St. Clement's Church. They raised their seven children in Saratoga Springs; mostly in their Grand Avenue Victorian home. Summer vacations were spent in their Cape Cod cottage overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. When Helen's youngest child entered kindergarten, she started at Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack) graduating with honors in 1979. Helen was active in many charitable, civic, and church organizations. For many years she was a board member of Catholic Charities where she was instrumental in starting the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Over the years she was active in such organizations as Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation, West Side Neighborhood Association, and Medical Missions for Children. Democratic politics was a passion of hers since she took on a leadership role in the local campaign of John F. Kennedy for President. She continued on as a volunteer, a committee person, and even as a candidate for public office. Helen was an avid antique and doll collector. They were, and are, a significant presence in her Grand Avenue home. Helen was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Margaret Ruggles, Jeanne Steiger and James Lynch, Jr.; and her son, Kevin. She is survived by her husband; her children, Mary (Tim Clark) of Marcellus, NY, Dennis of Scituate, MA, Kathryn Gantz (Glen) of Richmond, UT, James (Debbie), and Daniel (Heather Noun) both of Saratoga Springs and Carol Valdez (Romeo) of Seattle, WA; and eleven grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 8 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 9 at 10 a.m. at the historic Church of St. Peter's, 241 Broadway, by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Burial will follow at the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery on West Ave. Memorial contributions can be made to Medical Missions for Children, 100 Cummings Center, Suite 128-G, Beverly, MA 01915. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019