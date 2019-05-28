Helen L. Butler, 86, passed away May 25, 2019 in Glenville, NY. Born in Rutland, Vermont; she was the daughter of the late John and Muriel (Hess) Derby. She met her beloved husband, James C. Butler, in Troy, NY, the couple were married for 65 years. Together they raised their family in Glenville. Helen enjoyed collecting dolls. She was an avid gardener, particularly vegetable gardens. Her most prized possession in life was her family. Helen was a truly devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her loving husband, James, who passed in 2016. She was also predeceased by several brothers and sisters in VT. Survivors include her children, James W. Butler of Salem, NJ, Michael P. (Elizabeth) Butler of Charlton, NY, and David B. (Ginger) Butler of Pennellville, NY; grandchildren, Brian (Carol) Butler, Christian Butler, Stacey (Seth) North, Katelyn Heckeler, James Butler, Lynn (Joe) Beckley, and Greg (Jennifer) Brown; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd, on Monday, June 3rd, at 11 a.m. A calling period will be held prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany NY 12208 or of NENY, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 28, 2019