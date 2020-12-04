1/1
Helen L. Carnavos
1927 - 2020
Helen L. Carnavos, a resident of Bennington, VT, passed away November 30, 2020 at Brookdale, Village at Fillmore Pond. Helen was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 24, 1927, the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Frank Lengyel. She was raised in Hurleyville, NY, graduated from Chatham High School and took courses at both St. Rose College and SUNY at Albany. She worked for the New York State Tax Department and for a professor at SUNY. Helen was an accomplished piano player who entertained her fellow residents at Brookdale-Fillmore Pond in Bennington, where she lived after residing in Schenectady, NY for over 45 years. She was an avid cook, enjoying well into her 80's. She also loved to dance and do crossword puzzles. Helen is survived by her children, Christine Carnavos of Washington, D.C., Steven Carnavos (Judy) of Guilderland, NY, Elizabeth Hewitt and John (Jack) of Glens Falls, NY, and Catherine Hagadorn (Andy) of Hoosick Falls, NY, eight grandchildren: Jamie, Chrissy, Stephen, Theo, Jill, Jennie, Alexis and Michael, her sister Rose Galletta of Lake Mary, Florida, two great-grandchildren and three nieces and nephews. She was divorced and preceded in death by her former husband Theodore Carnavos and her son Christopher Carnavos. Graveside funeral services for Helen will be held for family only in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Helen's memory may be made to the Fillmore Pond Holiday Fund, Brookdale Senior Living-Fillmore Pond or the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
