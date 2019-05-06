Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejczak Funeral Home - Amsterdam
200 Church Street
Amsterdam, NY 12010
518 843-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Jendrzejczak Funeral Home - Amsterdam
200 Church Street
Amsterdam, NY 12010
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Jendrzejczak Funeral Home - Amsterdam
200 Church Street
Amsterdam, NY 12010
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Mary's Church
156 E. Main Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Spakoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Lillian Spakoski


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Lillian Spakoski Obituary
Mrs. Helen Lillian (Korabic) Spakoski, of Amsterdam passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at Mountain Valley Hospice in Gloversville, New York. She was 101 years old. Born October 27, 1917 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Helen was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Grybec) Korabic. She was a homemaker and worked at Mohawk Carpet Mills in her early years and later for Ward Products in Amsterdam for 20 years before retiring. Helen was a faithful member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church and was also a member of St. Stanislaus Seniors. She was a devout Catholic and a strong believer in the power of prayer and the rosary. She enjoyed cooking, baking (especially her Polish Babka), sewing, and most of all, spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her husband John predeceased her in 2017. They were married on April 25, 1943 and had a wonderful, loving marriage that lasted 74 years. Helen is survived by her loving children Carol (Gregory) Gardiner of Schenectady, New York, Thomas (Tina) Spakoski of Clifton Park, New York and Timothy (Judith) Spakoski of Webster, New York; her grandchildren Jeffery Spakoski and Brian (Taran) Spakoski ; great grandchildren Jacob, Madison, Noah and Aiden Spakoski as well as loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Sophie (Alec) Stuczko, Winifred (John) Dybas, Stella (Nicholas) Di Caprio, Elizabeth (William) Draus, Genevieve (Dominick) Dagastine, Mary (Robert) Teska and brother, Edward (Edith) Korabic. Surviving in-laws: Walter (the late Gloria) Sparks, Joseph (Carmela) Spakoski, Jean (and the late George) Spakoski and Jane (Walter) Zielinski. The Children wish to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Colleen Baker, for her compassionate and loving care of Mom for the past four years and also to Joanne Korona and Lisa Jurczak for their wonderful and compassionate home care they gave to Mom. The children are also very thankful for the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice for the devoted care our Mother received for the three short days she was there. The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Jendrzejczak Funeral Home 200 Church Street, Amsterdam, NY. A prayer service will follow at 10:30 a.m., then the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 156 E. Main Street with Rev. O. Robert De Martinis, Celebrant. Interment: St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to: Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Avenue, Gloversville, NY 12078. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now