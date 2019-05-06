Mrs. Helen Lillian (Korabic) Spakoski, of Amsterdam passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at Mountain Valley Hospice in Gloversville, New York. She was 101 years old. Born October 27, 1917 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Helen was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Grybec) Korabic. She was a homemaker and worked at Mohawk Carpet Mills in her early years and later for Ward Products in Amsterdam for 20 years before retiring. Helen was a faithful member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church and was also a member of St. Stanislaus Seniors. She was a devout Catholic and a strong believer in the power of prayer and the rosary. She enjoyed cooking, baking (especially her Polish Babka), sewing, and most of all, spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her husband John predeceased her in 2017. They were married on April 25, 1943 and had a wonderful, loving marriage that lasted 74 years. Helen is survived by her loving children Carol (Gregory) Gardiner of Schenectady, New York, Thomas (Tina) Spakoski of Clifton Park, New York and Timothy (Judith) Spakoski of Webster, New York; her grandchildren Jeffery Spakoski and Brian (Taran) Spakoski ; great grandchildren Jacob, Madison, Noah and Aiden Spakoski as well as loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Sophie (Alec) Stuczko, Winifred (John) Dybas, Stella (Nicholas) Di Caprio, Elizabeth (William) Draus, Genevieve (Dominick) Dagastine, Mary (Robert) Teska and brother, Edward (Edith) Korabic. Surviving in-laws: Walter (the late Gloria) Sparks, Joseph (Carmela) Spakoski, Jean (and the late George) Spakoski and Jane (Walter) Zielinski. The Children wish to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Colleen Baker, for her compassionate and loving care of Mom for the past four years and also to Joanne Korona and Lisa Jurczak for their wonderful and compassionate home care they gave to Mom. The children are also very thankful for the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice for the devoted care our Mother received for the three short days she was there. The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Jendrzejczak Funeral Home 200 Church Street, Amsterdam, NY. A prayer service will follow at 10:30 a.m., then the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 156 E. Main Street with Rev. O. Robert De Martinis, Celebrant. Interment: St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to: Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Avenue, Gloversville, NY 12078. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019