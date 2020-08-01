Helen M. Vercusky, 101, of Freeland, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on July 29, 2020. Born in Jeddo, PA to her late parents, Boleslaw and Mary (Bien) Boris. She was raised in Jeddo , PA and graduated from the local Jeddo school system. She attended McCann School of Business Hazleton, PA. When she was a young woman, she met her husband, Stanley E. Vercusky, at the pharmacy he owned, Vercusky Drug Store. Stanley and Helen worked together at their family's pharmacy. Stanley was the pharmacist and Helen managed the books. Throughout Helen's life there was nothing more important than her family. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Helen was also very active in her church, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in Freeland, PA. Predeceased by her husband Stanley E. Vercusky and two brothers, John Boris and Chester Boris. She is survived by her daughter, Carole O'Connor of Glenville, NY three grandchildren, Craig O'Connor of Providence, RI, Brian O'Connor (Julie) of Salem, OR, and Elizabeth O'Connor of Niskayuna, NY. She is also survived by her three great grandchildren, Diego O'Connor, Cate O'Connor, Andrew O'Connor and several nieces. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in Freeland, PA. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Drums, PA. Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, 898 Centre St, Freeland, PA 18224. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
.