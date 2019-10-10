|
Helen Marie Ku Lee, 88, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Helen was the daughter of the late Choy and Dang Shee Ku. Helen was the devoted wife of the late Marvin A. Lee. They were married for 40 years prior to his passing. Helen was born on December 3, 1930 in Twins Falls, ID. Helen met her husband Marvin on a blind date, falling in love and marrying him moving across the country to New York City. She worked at Macy's in NYC and became a Mother and homemaker moving to Levittown, NY. Helen had many interests and hobbies: Long Island Chinese Circle, Mary Kay Beauty consultant, seamstress, artistic in a variety crafts from rug hooking and painting to jewelry creations, singing Christmas carols and Patriotic tunes full voice, teaching Chinese cooking classes at her local Cooperative Extension unrivaled in creating delicious detail in every fold of her eggrolls! Her keen stock market skills and instincts were uncanny. One of Helen's proudest moments was when her husband Marvin, won an Emmy Award for Videotape Editing for NFL Today on CBS, 1980. Helen enjoyed traveling and cruising the world with Marvin from Europe to Asia. Helen is survived by her children, Russell (Melanie) Lee, Rosalind Lee, Randall Lee, and Ronald (Pauline Yu) Lee; four grandchildren, Sheena, Christopher, Nicole, Lauren: one great-grandchild, Remington; sister, Anna Ku Wong; brother, Jerry Ku; sister-in-law, Beverly Lim, and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Fred Ku, David Ku, Monroe Chin, and sister, Elizabeth Chin. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following the calling hours at noon. Interment will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, 2030 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, NY, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019