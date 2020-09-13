Helen O. Petrask, 99, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born June 4, 1921 in Schenectady, NY to Teresa (Sikorski) Opanowski and Andrew Opanowski. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1939 and Mildred Elley Business in 1941. In 1942 Helen joined the United States Army as a stenographer and warrant officer then promoted to sergeant major. After the war Helen met and married her husband Donald O. Petrask on February 9, 1947. She worked at the Watervliet Arsenal until she retired. She is survived by two sons; Donald J. (Darlene) Petrask of Schenectady and Gregory (Jody) Petrask of Burnt Hills. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Nancy (Eric) Smith, Tracy (John) D'Agostino, Craig (Lauren) Petrask, Kyle Petrask and Aaron (Arin) Petrask. She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by her sister Diane (James) Stringfellow along with several nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her husband Donald O. Petrask and brothers Gerald Opanowski and Wadsworth Opanowski. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Adalbert. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Adalbert's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Helen's name to Community Hospice 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
