Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Helen S. Witts, 95, passed away Tuesday evening, April 14th at Baptist Health Nursing and rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY. Born and educated in Schenectady, Helen was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Kowalczky) Wisniewski and a graduate of Nott Terrace High School. A former Home Health Aide for Visiting Nurses, Helen worked for the Tick Tock Tavern in Colonie for over 25 years. A member of St Luke's Church, Helen was a former member of St Mary's Church, a member of the Ladies of the Rotterdam Elks and a former band leader of an all-female accordion band. Devoted to her family, Helen also enjoyed cooking, roller skating, golf, ceramics, crafting, painting, cake making and trips to Sacandaga Lake. Predeceased by her brothers, Zigmond, Walter and Stanley Wisniewski, Helen is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, William E. Witts, her children, Christine Witts of Schenectady and William J. Witts (Cathy) of Hope, NY and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Luke's Church, 1241 State Street, Schenectady, NY in Helen's memory. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
