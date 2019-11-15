|
Helen Sage, age 85, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 after a short illness at Kingsway Nursing Home in Schenectady. Born Helen Andrejko to Frank and Agnes Ondrejko in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, on April 14, 1934, she moved to Schenectady at age 7 and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1952. Helen was one of five children. She worked for the Sears Roebuck Company for several years before marrying Henry F. Sage (deceased 2005) on February 4, 1961, also of Schenectady. They lovingly raised three children, Donna Brand of Troy, NY; Mark Sage of Pembroke Pines, FL; and Sandra Bouck (deceased 2017) of Schenectady, NY. She is also survived by five grandchildren, of whom she was very proud. Helen loved life and her favorite hobby was gardening. She lived in Rotterdam on Suffolk Avenue for most of her life before moving to Schaffer Heights Apartments in 2005. She enjoyed her friends and family as well as playing BINGO, gardening, coloring, games, and visiting Nubble Lighthouse in York Beach, Maine, where she vacationed with her family for many years. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Helen's wishes were, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to the , a foundation that was always in her heart.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019