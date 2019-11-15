The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sage


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Sage Obituary
Helen Sage, age 85, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 after a short illness at Kingsway Nursing Home in Schenectady. Born Helen Andrejko to Frank and Agnes Ondrejko in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, on April 14, 1934, she moved to Schenectady at age 7 and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1952. Helen was one of five children. She worked for the Sears Roebuck Company for several years before marrying Henry F. Sage (deceased 2005) on February 4, 1961, also of Schenectady. They lovingly raised three children, Donna Brand of Troy, NY; Mark Sage of Pembroke Pines, FL; and Sandra Bouck (deceased 2017) of Schenectady, NY. She is also survived by five grandchildren, of whom she was very proud. Helen loved life and her favorite hobby was gardening. She lived in Rotterdam on Suffolk Avenue for most of her life before moving to Schaffer Heights Apartments in 2005. She enjoyed her friends and family as well as playing BINGO, gardening, coloring, games, and visiting Nubble Lighthouse in York Beach, Maine, where she vacationed with her family for many years. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Helen's wishes were, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to the , a foundation that was always in her heart.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now