Helen was born October 31, 1923 in Ogdensburg, New York, daughter of the late Francis M. and Phyllis McDermott Wilford. Her family moved to Poughkeepsie, New York and then to Scotia in 1929. She was a 1941 graduate of Scotia High School. Her family moved to Schenectady in 1942. She worked as secretary to Dudley L. Rowledge Insurance in Scotia for a couple of years and then went to work in the offices of the American Locomotive Company in 1943. In 1952 she went to work for the General Electric Research Laboratory (later called the GE Research and Development Center). She retired in 1986. Early in her life she was active in a "Y" outdoor club, the OYKS, where she enjoyed hiking in the Adirondacks, skiing and square-dancing. She was also a former member of the Adirondack Mountain Club. She was a volunteer at the Association for the Protection of the Adirondacks - Adirondack Research Library and St. Luke's Food Pantry. She was also a member of St. Luke's Altar Rosary Society. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her siblings Frances E. Wilford (Betty), John J. Wilford, Marion Patricia Marsden and William J. Wilford. Her survivors are her sister Eileen Andriano of Charlton, NY, her nephew Richard Wilford of Scotia, niece Marjorie (Paul) Devino, Albany, NY, nephew Mark (Melissa) Andriano of Greenfield Center, NY, niece Valerie (Mark) Zitka of The Woodlands, Texas, and grandnieces Nicole Devino, Caitlyn Zitka and Kristin Zitka. Also cousins in Chazy, NY and Potsdam, NY. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, she has requested that donations be made in her memory to St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 1241 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12304.





